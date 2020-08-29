Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 222 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. 579,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

