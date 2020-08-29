Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 847.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,072. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

