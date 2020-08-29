Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 12.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,551. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

