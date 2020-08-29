Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 5.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 4,550,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

