Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,947,000 after buying an additional 1,575,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 570,346 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after purchasing an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 246.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,914,000 after purchasing an additional 299,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,924. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $164.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

