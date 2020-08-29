Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 6.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 230,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. 474,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,059. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

