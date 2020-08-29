Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $95.73.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

