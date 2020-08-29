Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,329,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,259,781. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

