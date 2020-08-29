Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 2.4% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 256,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,340. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

