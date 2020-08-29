ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0009

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $38,685.63 and approximately $18.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,512.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.02336524 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00646635 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003767 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

