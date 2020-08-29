Attila (ATT) One Day Volume Tops $292,356.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Attila has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $68.21 million and $292,356.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

ATT is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

