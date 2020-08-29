AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 4,256.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,256.11 ($55.61).

AVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

AVEVA Group stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,072 ($66.27). 255,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,270.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,014.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a GBX 29 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

