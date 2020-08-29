Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,336. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

