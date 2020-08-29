Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 193.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $86.03. 2,516,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

