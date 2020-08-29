Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.74 ($76.16).

A number of analysts have commented on BMW shares. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €59.61 ($70.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,090,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

