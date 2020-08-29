Beetle Coin One Day Volume Reaches $37,625.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $491,013.23 and approximately $37,625.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 237,175,777 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.