Beldex Market Cap Reaches $52.96 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a market capitalization of $52.96 million and approximately $64,574.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005889 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

