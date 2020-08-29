BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $229,783.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.01650928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00190895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,818.21 or 2.90953341 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

