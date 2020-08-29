Binance Coin Price Tops $23.05 on Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $221.56 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,519.85 or 2.45076697 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

