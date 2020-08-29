Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $164.30 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Binance USD has a market cap of $187.84 million and approximately $164.30 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.05651891 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

