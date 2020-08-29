Birdchain (BIRD) One Day Volume Tops $9,433.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Birdchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $97,873.97 and $9,433.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01654013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189181 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.16 or 2.84192624 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,723,424 tokens. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

