Bit-Z Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.23 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bit-Z Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.18 or 0.05441280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 676,245,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,778,737 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bit-Z Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bit-Z Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.