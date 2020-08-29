Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $10.10 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $10.10 or 0.00086927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, SouthXchange, Graviex and Bithumb. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $176.88 million and $6.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00697347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00073487 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Coinone, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Bit-Z, Exrates, Bitlish, Bitinka, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, DSX, Bithumb, Huobi, C2CX, BitBay, Kucoin, Upbit, Bitsane, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, Braziliex, Korbit, Sistemkoin, Koineks, BitFlip, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinnest, YoBit, BitMarket, Indodax, TDAX, Vebitcoin, Binance, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO, Zebpay, Negocie Coins, Crex24, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

