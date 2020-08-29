Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $568,294.60 and approximately $46,978.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00033872 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005364 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 145,646 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

