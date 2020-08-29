BitcoinV (BTCV) Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, BitcoinV has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinV has a total market cap of $54,796.99 and approximately $774.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002506 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,740,050 coins. The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

