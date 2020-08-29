BitSend Market Capitalization Tops $137,957.45 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $137,957.45 and $647.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00737942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00038377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.01098383 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,346,500 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.