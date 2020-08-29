BitStation Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. BitStation has a market capitalization of $23,603.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitStation has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One BitStation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

About BitStation

BSTN is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

