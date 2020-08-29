BitTube Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $45,691.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.30 or 0.00803822 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 317.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 279,234,679 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.