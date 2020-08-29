BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $15,325.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00030343 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,156,213 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

