Block-Logic 24 Hour Volume Hits $116.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $301,196.64 and $116.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051119 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

