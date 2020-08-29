Blockburn Tops 1-Day Volume of $210,073.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $64,159.51 and $210,073.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar. One Blockburn token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockburn alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00577474 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.01452362 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000195 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Blockburn Token Profile

BURN is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,104,524 tokens. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io

Buying and Selling Blockburn

Blockburn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockburn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.