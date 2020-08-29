BloombergSen Inc. Has $40.54 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $40,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $51.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,945.25. 320,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,739.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,604.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

