BlueCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $198,319.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00742659 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006279 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.01072121 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin (CRYPTO:BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

