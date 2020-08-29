B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 1,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

