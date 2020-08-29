BOLT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $212,637.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, BOLT has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $212,637.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00143614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.01647060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00190901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

