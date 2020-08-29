BP plc (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BP plc (LON:BP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415 ($5.42).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 264.20 ($3.45). 34,644,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 326.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($405.91).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

