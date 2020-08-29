BP plc (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

BP plc (LON:BP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415 ($5.42).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 264.20 ($3.45). 34,644,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 326.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($405.91).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Call Option

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit