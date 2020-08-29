Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 148,574 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,574 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after buying an additional 8,246,052 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after buying an additional 2,061,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after buying an additional 486,277 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 394,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. 629,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,185. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

