Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

