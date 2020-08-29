Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.90. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

LEVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. 3,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

