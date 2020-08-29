Brokerages Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target at $14.95

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.67. 939,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $31,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,498.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $214,209. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in TTM Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 370,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.