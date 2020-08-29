Bytom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39.33 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $144.46 million and $39.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,615,948,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,663,231 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

