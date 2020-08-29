Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) is Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,550 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for about 2.7% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.81% of Callaway Golf worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $7,246,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,131. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

