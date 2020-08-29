Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3,722.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,084 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $48,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

