Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,480. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $302.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

