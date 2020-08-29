Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Position Reduced by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 97.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 402,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,070. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $279,150.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,853.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 66,378 shares worth $5,145,405. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.