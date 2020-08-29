Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.59.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

CCL stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,911,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,538,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

