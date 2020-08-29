Caspian Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $186,412.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.