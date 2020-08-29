Centrality (CENNZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.20 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and $5.20 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $664.10 or 0.05716344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014718 BTC.

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,505,415 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

