Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.