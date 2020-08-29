Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ciena posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,757. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

